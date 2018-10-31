Full Suite of DISCO Products and Services Available Across Europe to Address Disclosure Challenges

Cloud disclosure leader DISCO today announced its global expansion. With a new office in London to serve law firms and corporate legal departments across the United Kingdom and Europe, DISCO's cloud-based edisclosure solution will free legal teams from the burden of managing inefficient, slow, and expensive on-premise platforms and deliver the fastest and easiest to use cloud-based disclosure solution available today.

DISCO's full suite of product, infrastructure, and professional services are immediately available for all edisclosure matters originating in the EU, and any matters that require an international hosting solution. A cloud-based solution, DISCO requires zero up-front capital investment in hardware or infrastructure; reduces recurring costs related to staffing, training, and maintenance; instantly offers new features when available; eliminates downtime caused by system outages and never-ending upgrades; and is accessible anywhere, anytime from any device.

"Since our founding, DISCO has served international firms and organisations, transforming their discovery and disclosure processes and empowering legal professionals to focus on the practice of the law," said DISCO founder and CEO Kiwi Camara. "By formalising our presence in Europe, we will work even more closely with local and international organisations seeking a better way to address disclosure, compliance, and other legal mandates."

Dublin AWS Data Centre Meets EMEA Security and Regulatory Standards

Expanding its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), DISCO will host its first European edisclosure platform in AWS's Dublin data centre. DISCO's platform is hosted worldwide by Amazon Web Services (AWS), a scalable cloud computing platform with high availability, dependability, and versatility. The AWS global infrastructure is designed and managed according to security best practices and adheres to security compliance standards specific to the region.

