Advanced Markets Launches UK Company

FCA-Regulated Entity Encompasses New London Office and Data Center

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Markets, an institutional foreign exchange liquidity and prime-of-prime service provider, has launched Advanced Markets (UK) Limited (AM (UK)), an FCA-regulated company. The entity includes new trading servers in Equinix's LD4 and LD5 data centers as well as a new London office headed by industry veteran Nina Baksh.

"The launch of our comprehensive London operation is an important step in the company's global strategy," said Anthony Brocco, Founder and CEO, Advanced Markets. "It enables us to better serve our institutional broker and fund manager clients in the UK and Europe, by providing a regional matching engine, which is fully cross connected with our bank and non-bank liquidity providers."

Under the terms of its FCA registration, AM (UK) may act only as a Matched Principal Broker, meaning it is required to match every client trade with an offsetting transaction with a liquidity provider. This model not only limits the firm's market risk, it also aligns the firm's interests with those of its clients.

AM (UK) is further limited to dealing with qualified professional counterparties only, matching the company's global policy.

Advanced Markets' Direct Market Access (DMA/STP) liquidity model, which the firm pioneered upon its launch in 2006, enables FX market participants to trade anonymously on prices streamed by leading liquidity providers in a fully transparent, anonymous market structure. The combination of the firm's DMA/STP model and robust low latency trading infrastructure has driven participation from leading brokers, fund managers and other institutions.

About Advanced Markets

Advanced Markets is a wholesale provider of prime-of-prime liquidity, credit and technology solutions to banks and brokers globally. The firm's products support direct market access trading in spot FX and precious metals as well as contracts for differences (CFD) across financial and commodity products. It also provides spot FX, precious metals, and CFD trading and credit solutions and services to fund managers, commodity trading advisors, and corporate clients.

Through its wholesale client base, Advanced Markets liquidity ultimately serves more than 40,000 institutional and individual clients in more than 30 countries globally. (The firm does not do business with retail traders directly.)

Advanced Markets is jointly owned by Macquarie Americas Corp Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Macquarie Bank), BGC Partners and firm management.

Media Contact:

info@advancedmarkets.com

+1 704 544 9446