Rapala VMC Oyj: RECORD DATE AND PAYMENT DATE OF THE EUR 0.02 PER SHARE DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT RESOLVED BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018

RECORD DATE AND PAYMENT DATE OF THE EUR 0.02 PER SHARE DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT RESOLVED BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018

The Annual General Meeting of Rapala VMC Corporation held on March 29, 2018 resolved on a payment of dividend of EUR 0.04 per share for the financial period that ended on December 31, 2017. The dividend shall be paid in two installments, EUR 0.02 each. The Annual General Meeting resolved that the first dividend installment of EUR 0.02 per share shall be paid in April 2018 and the second installment of EUR 0.02 per share in November 2018.



The Board of Directors of Rapala has on October 30, 2018 resolved in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting that the dividend payment date for the second dividend installment of EUR 0.02 per share shall be November 8, 2018 and the record date shall be November 1, 2018.





