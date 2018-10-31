Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0 an Ideal Solution for Even More Use Cases

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 31, 2018, the leader in open source database software and services, today announced Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0, the latest version of the company's free, enhanced, drop-in replacement for MongoDB Community Edition. Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0 includes all the features of MongoDB Community Edition 4.0, along with enterprise-class features from Percona that make it ideal for enterprise production environments.

Organizations are increasingly leveraging multiple open source databases to meet their diverse application requirements and improve the customer experience. Percona supports these organizations with a range of enhanced, production-ready open source databases, enterprise-grade support, and consulting services.

With more than 385,000 downloads, Percona Server for MongoDB provides all the cost and agility benefits of free, proven open source software, along with greater security, reliability and flexibility. With Percona Server for MongoDB, an increasing number of organizations can confidently run the document-based NoSQL MongoDB database to support their product catalogs, online shopping carts, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, mobile/social apps and more. Percona also backs Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0 and MongoDB Community Edition with the support and consulting services enterprises need to achieve optimal performance and maximize the value they obtain from the software - all with lower cost and complexity.

Percona Kubernetes Operator for MongoDB enables easier deployment of Percona Server for MongoDB environments - including standalone, replica set, or sharded cluster - inside Kubernetes and OpenShift platforms, without the need to move to an Enterprise Server. Management and backup are provided through the Operator working with Percona Monitoring and Management and hot backup.

Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0 contains all of the features in MongoDB Community Edition 4.0, including important capabilities that greatly expand its use cases:

Support for multi-document ACID transactions - ensuring accurate updates to all of the documents involved in a transaction, and moving the complexity of achieving these updates from the application to the database.

Support for SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication - making the production environment more secure and less vulnerable to external attack.

New type conversion and string operators - providing greater flexibility when performing aggregations.

Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0 also offers essential enterprise features for free, including:

Encrypted WiredTiger storage engine ("data at rest encryption") with local key management. Integration with key management systems will be available in future releases of Percona Server for MongoDB.

SASL Authentication plugin for enabling authentication through OpenLDAP or Active Directory.

Open-source auditing for visibility into user and process actions in the database, with the ability to redact sensitive information (such as user names and IP addresses) from log files.

Hot backups to protect against data loss in the event of a crash or disaster - backup activity does not impact performance.

Percona Memory Engine (https://www.percona.com/software/mongo-database/percona-memory-engine-for-mongodb), a 100 percent open source in-memory storage engine designed for Percona Server for MongoDB, which is ideal for in-memory computing and other applications demanding very low-latency workloads.

(https://www.percona.com/software/mongo-database/percona-memory-engine-for-mongodb), a 100 percent open source in-memory storage engine designed for Percona Server for MongoDB, which is ideal for in-memory computing and other applications demanding very low-latency workloads. Integration with Percona Toolkit (https://www.percona.com/software/database-tools/percona-toolkit) and Percona Monitoring and Management (https://www.percona.com/software/database-tools/percona-monitoring-and-management) for query performance analytics and troubleshooting.

(https://www.percona.com/software/database-tools/percona-toolkit) and (https://www.percona.com/software/database-tools/percona-monitoring-and-management) for query performance analytics and troubleshooting. Enhanced query profiling.

Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0 will be generally available later this year.

Percona - The Open Source Database Expert

Percona is a leader in providing best-of-breed, enterprise-class support, consulting, managed services, training and software for MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, PostgreSQL and other open source databases in on-premises and cloud environments. An unbiased, trusted partner, Percona provides single-source expertise in multi-vendor environments that eliminates lock-in, increases agility and enables business growth.

Quote

Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona

"With organizations under increasing pressure to find cost-effective solutions for their specific application needs, Percona Server for MongoDB is an enhanced, fully tested, enterprise-grade version of MongoDB that delivers all the cost and innovation benefits of a 100 percent open source NoSQL database, backed by the expert support and consulting services companies need to confidently run it in enterprise production environments for multiple use cases."

Company Information

Press Contact

Brigit Valencia

For Percona

(360) 597-4516

brigit@compel-pr.com

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software , Support , Consulting , and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com .

Percona is a registered trademark of Percona LLC. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.