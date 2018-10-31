SuperSync is recognized in the Excellence in Use of Artificial Intelligence category for its first AI-powered banner ad on TV Guide

ViSenze, the artificial intelligence company powering visual commerce, today announced that SuperSync, the advanced banner division of TV Guide, was named a finalist by the EMEA BIGGIES Awards in the Excellence in Use of Artificial Intelligence category. The banner ad campaign, which launched in March 2018, was SuperSync's first AI-powered banner ad for Very.co.uk. Using ViSenze's AI-powered visual commerce technology, the SuperSync team was able to build an interactive, shoppable banner ad with image recognition capabilities that enabled users to drag images containing fashion items onto the ad to find matching products available for purchase on the sites.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005029/en/

"As today's consumers can be inspired by fashion trends at any moment, it's become critical for brands to integrate shoppable technology into their advertising strategies," said Oliver Tan, CEO and co-founder, ViSenze. "Visual commerce and the AI technologies that enable this are more valuable than ever before to brands, media companies, and ecommerce retailers, as they allow for more efficient product discovery and purchasing, and are essential to streamlining the entire shopping experience. We're humbled that TV Guide chose ViSenze as its partner in launching the SuperSync banner ad campaign, and pleased to see that they were able to succeed in their campaign objectives using ViSenze's AI technology."

The primary objectives of SuperSync's banner ad campaign were to increase brand awareness for Very.co.uk, drive innovation, and generate sales through improved brand perception. As a result of the banner ad campaign, Very.co.uk contracted six million banners across UK publishers including TV Guide, saw an ROI of 12x, and a 22 percent interaction rate. Other notable metrics achieved include:

43 percent increase in ad recall; specifically for 35+ year olds that prefer to buy clothes online and who are competitors' customers

50 percent increase in consumer action after being exposed to the ad.

Decreased purchase consideration by 53 percent and decreased purchase intent by 48 percent for two of Very.co.uk's competitors.

"Consumers have grown bored of traditional banner ads, which prompted SuperSync to create an interactive banner that was useful, relevant, and increased engagement," said Chetan Damani, CEO, SuperSync. "ViSenze's technology enabled us to do just that, as we found that 60 percent of consumers felt our 'Drag Shop' feature was valuable to their online shopping experience. Based on this metric alone, we see this as our most successful banner ad to date."

About ViSenze:

ViSenze powers visual commerce at scale for retailers and publishers. The company delivers intelligent image recognition solutions that shorten the path to action as consumers search and discover on the visual web. Retailers like Rakuten and ASOS use ViSenze to convert images into immediate product search opportunities, improving conversion rates. Media companies use ViSenze to turn any image or video into an engagement opportunity, driving incremental revenue.

Venture-backed by Rakuten and WI Harper, ViSenze is built by web specialists and computer scientists with deep machine learning and computer vision experience. ViSenze has offices in US, UK, China and Singapore. For more information please visit: http://visenze.com/

About SuperSync:

SuperSync is the advanced banner division of TV Guide, the UK's leading global TV and entertainment media platform.

About the EMEA BIGGIES Awards:

The BIGGIES Awards honor media companies around the world for their best practices in data and artificial intelligence products and strategies.

