Cisco Systems, Inc.: More Bandwidth, More Features: Cisco Unveils 400G Switching Done Right

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bandwidth and scale. These are two of the biggest challenges facing data center customers today. How can they support data-hungry apps like streaming video, or apps that use artificial intelligence and machine learning? And how can they keep growing their networks, without having to replace them every time? To meet the need for bandwidth and scale, Cisco is launching new 400 Gigabit Ethernet (400G) switches (https://blogs.cisco.com/datacenter/400g-done-right-with-cisco-nexus-portfolio) that will give customers an edge.

The new 400G switches (http://www.cisco.com/go/400G) allow customers to create more powerful networks, more cost-effectively and in a fraction of the space. They provide four times the bandwidth and four times the scale of existing switches without using four times the power. And since the new switches are built on Cisco's leading Nexus portfolio, customers can choose to deploy 400G in the way that best meets their needs. They can be used on their own or in combination with Cisco's leading security, automation, visibility and analytics software.

"Our 400G switches do more than just bring a new level of speed to customers. They support the delivery of the signature capabilities that customers expect for their modern data-driven workloads and cloud environments," said Roland Acra, SVP, General Manager Data Center Business Group. "Superfast policy, segmentation and whitelisting. Real-time visibility into packets, flows and events. Smart buffering for big data and machine learning workloads. The ability to prioritize critical traffic on-demand. These are the things that Cisco has delivered to our customers across multiple generations of Nexus switches. And we are doing so again with our new 400G portfolio."

400GbE Done Right

Dell'Oro predicts the market for 400G will grow quickly, reaching $1.5B in 2019 and more than doubling by 2020.** Cisco's new Nexus switches provide customers with the most comprehensive and customizable approach to 400G. They are:

Built for the most demanding environments: The new 400G switches are designed to support the signature capabilities the Nexus switching portfolio is known for, delivered at wire speed. This includes support for advanced telemetry for deeper app visibility, real-time analysis and troubleshooting. And smart buffers specially tuned for scale-out app traffic. Customers can also integrate the switches with Cisco's leading Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), (http://www.cisco.com/go/aci) Tetration, and Network Assurance Engine software. Doing this allows them to increase app agility and improve data center security and automation, bringing 400G to Intent Based Networking.

Built for customer choice and flexibility: Flexible deployment options let companies of all sizes support their specific needs and workloads. Customers can choose the options that best fit their needs, whether they are a webscale company, running a high-density or intent-based network, or using specialized apps.

Built to last: Cisco is actively working (https://blogs.cisco.com/datacenter/cisco-makes-terabit-scale-ethernet-networking-a-reality-with-400-gbe-technology) with partners and third-party organizations to drive standardization and interoperability around 400G. Cisco collaborated in the recent 400G industry plug fests with interconnect and test solution partners and demonstrated cost effective 100G lambda optics modules for 400G.

Availability

Cisco is beginning early field trails with customers in December 2018, giving IT organizations planning time to set up trials as soon as possible. The new Cisco Nexus switches will be generally available in the first half of calendar year 2019.

