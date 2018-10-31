Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Size Worth $6.41 Billion by 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market size is expected to reach USD 6.41 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Various factors such as emergence of novel therapeutics and growing uptake of targeted therapies are stimulating the growth of the market.

Eucrisa (Pfizer; crisaborole ointment) was approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), in 2016. The drug is indicated for mild-to-moderate AD in patients who are two years or older, meeting a key therapeutics need of the market. Dupixent (Sanofi/Regeneron) was the first biologic to be launched in 2017 for management of AD. The drug is under clinical investigation for use in pediatric population.

Several promising candidates, especially biologics and small molecules, in pipeline are expected to alter the AD therapeutic landscape post launch. Nemolizumab is anticipated to be the first biologic (anti-IL-13) indicated for itching associated with atopic dermatitis. Tralokinumab, an IL-13 inhibitor, is under evaluation for safety and efficacy of treatment of moderate-to-severe AD.

Upcoming patent expiration of key products, such as LEO Pharma's Protopic, Mylan/Valeant's Elidel, and Bayer's Desonate will result in generic penetration in therapeutic space. However, novel therapeutics, such as Eucrisa and Dupixent, are likely to gain traction over the forecast period and attain blockbuster status.

Underdeveloped and unserved categories such as rarer subtypes and pediatric population offer strong commercial opportunities. Drug companies are currently investigating multiple treatment options in niche indications such as severe refractory atopic dermatitis. Improving availability of new treatment modalities and targeted approaches offer a promising future for the global atopic dermatitis drugs market.

Corticosteroids dominated the drug class in 2016, owing to their indication as first-line therapeutics for atopic dermatitis

Recent launch of biologics and small molecules such as Dupixent and Eucrisais likely to change the current therapeutic scenario due to their target-oriented mechanism of action

Calcineurin inhibitors are likely to witness stifled growth because of adverse effects, non-specificity, and development of resistance to chemical agents

The U.S. was the leading regional market in 2016. It is posed to maintain its position through 2022, owing to burgeoning disease burden, increasing treatment rate, and high drug cost

The topical segment led the atopic dermatitis drugs market in 2016, based on route of administration. Although the segment is expected to continue leading the market through 2022, Dupixent's launch in 2017 marked the arrival of injectable. The new RoA is anticipated to hold approximately 30.0% market share by 2022

Bayer, LEO Pharma, Mylan, Pfizer, and Sanofi are some of key players operating in the market

Pfizer and Sanofi are anticipated to be leaders in AD therapeutic space by 2022 due to growing adoption of targeted therapies, such as Eucrisa and Dupixent

Rarer subtypes, such as severe refractory atopic dermatitis, have few treatment options available and lack a significant pipeline. This field presents a strong commercial opportunity to drug developers.

Grand View Research has segmented the global atopic dermatitis drugs market based on drug class, route of administration, and region:

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2022) Corticosteroids Calcineurin Inhibitors PDE4 Inhibitors Biologics Others

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2022) Topical Injectable Oral

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2022) U.S. U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Japan



