

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese telecom services company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent decreased 16.2% from last year to NT$8.50 billion. Basic earnings per share were NT$1.10.



Income from operations for the third quarter fell 16.1% to NT$10.42 billion. The operating margin was 19.8%, as compared to 22.0% last year. EBITDA decreased 9.1% to NT$18.38 billion. EBITDA margin was 34.9%, compared to 35.8% in 2017.



Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues for the third quarter of 2018 decreased 6.6% to NT$52.71 billion.



Mobile communications revenue fell 13% to NT$23.45 billion. Internet business revenue decreased 0.2% primarily attributable to lower data communications revenue.



Domestic fixed revenue fell 7.2%, while International fixed communications revenue increased 32.4%.



