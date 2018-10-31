

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Wednesday as positive cues from Wall Street and Asia helped investors shrug off underwhelming manufacturing data from China and German retail sales figures.



The benchmark DAX was up as much as 190 points or 1.68 percent at 11,477 in opening deals after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank rose around 2 percent.



ThyssenKrupp also jumped 2 percent despite the European Commission launching an in-depth probe into its planned steel joint venture with India's Tata Steel.



In economic news, German retail sales monthly growth for September came in below than what economists had forecast.



Retail sales in real terms edged up a calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from August, when sales fell 0.3 percent, revised from 0.1 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent increase.



Retail sales fell 2.6 percent from a year ago, while economists were looking for a 1 percent gain.



