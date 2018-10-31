sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,90 Euro		 +0,20
+0,58 %
WKN: 938990 ISIN: SE0000672354 Ticker-Symbol: XIS 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB34,90+0,58 %