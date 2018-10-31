Axis AB ("Axis") has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Axis. The last day of trading in Axis's shares will be November 13, 2018. Short name: AXIS ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000672354 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 5150 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB