Sampo Oyj: Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 7 November 2018

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 31 October 2018 at 11:20 am
Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 7 November 2018
Sampo Group will publish an Interim Statement for January-September 2018 on 7 November 2018 between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30 am-8:00 am UK time). The Interim Statement and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).
Analyst conference call
7 November at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)
Please participate by calling to one of the following numbers:
- +1 631 913 1422
- +44 (0)333 300 0804
- +46 (0)8 5664 2651
- +358 (0)9 8171 0310
Confirmation Code: 42298915#
Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Deputy CEO of If P&C Ricard Wennerklint and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.
The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.
SAMPO PLC
Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire