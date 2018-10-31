sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,35 Euro		+0,42
+1,05 %
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,348
40,455
10:46
40,42
40,45
10:46
31.10.2018 | 10:29
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sampo Oyj: Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 7 November 2018

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 31 October 2018 at 11:20 am

Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 7 November 2018

Sampo Group will publish an Interim Statement for January-September 2018 on 7 November 2018 between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30 am-8:00 am UK time). The Interim Statement and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).

Analyst conference call

7 November at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)

Please participate by calling to one of the following numbers:

  • +1 631 913 1422
  • +44 (0)333 300 0804
  • +46 (0)8 5664 2651
  • +358 (0)9 8171 0310

Confirmation Code: 42298915#

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Deputy CEO of If P&C Ricard Wennerklint and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)