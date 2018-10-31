Sampo Oyj: Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 7 November 2018

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 31 October 2018 at 11:20 am

Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 7 November 2018

Sampo Group will publish an Interim Statement for January-September 2018 on 7 November 2018 between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30 am-8:00 am UK time). The Interim Statement and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).

Analyst conference call

7 November at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)

Please participate by calling to one of the following numbers:

+1 631 913 1422

+44 (0)333 300 0804

+46 (0)8 5664 2651

+358 (0)9 8171 0310

Confirmation Code: 42298915#

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Deputy CEO of If P&C Ricard Wennerklint and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC



Mirko Hurmerinta

IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)

