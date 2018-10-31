Belgian developer QWAY energy has announced plans for 500 MW of renewable energy capacity in Angola, up to 300 MW of which it says will be solar PV. The company has signed a contract for the projects with Angola based company Thueia.QWAY energy, working with Angolan company Thueia to develop 500 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country. The projects will be split between utility-scale solar, wind and waste to energy technologies. QWAY energy's managing director Luc Graré tells pv magazine that it expects 250-300 MW of the capacity to be solar PV, and that once the development phase is complete ...

