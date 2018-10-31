Scientists at the United States Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory have created a hybrid device which can produce both hydrogen via water splitting and electricity via photovoltaics.Many leading research institutes the world over are looking into artificial photosynthesis processes, which can use energy from sunlight to drive a chemical reaction that splits water to generate hydrogen. Such devices have not yet achieved the type of efficiency that would make them commercially viable, and often require an additional power source to drive the reaction, meanwhile powering an electrolyzer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...