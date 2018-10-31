

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area jobless rate remained unchanged at its lowest level in almost a decade in September, figures from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at seasonally adjusted 8.1 percent in September. This was the lowest since November 2008 and matched economists' expectations.



The number of unemployed increased by 2,000 from the last month to 13.153 million in September. Compared to last year, unemployment fell by 1.309 million.



The jobless rate among youth aged below 25, also remained stable in September, at 16.8 percent.



The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.7 percent in September, stable compared with August. This was the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000.



