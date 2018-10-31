Upon request by the issuer, long names for the following warrants issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change. The change will be valid as of November, 1, 2018. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Old Long Name New Long Name -------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5V6019 MINI L BIOAB AVA 1 MINI L BIOARCTIC AVA 1 -------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5W1L04 MINI L BIOAB AVA 2 MINI L BIOARCTIC AVA 2 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.