Aspo Oyj: Aspo signed EUR 30 million loan agreement

ASPO SIGNED EUR 30 MILLION LOAN AGREEMENT



Aspo Plc has signed a loan agreement of EUR 30 million with a five-year loan period. The loan will be repaid in one installment at the end of the loan period. The loan is granted by OP Corporate Bank Plc. The signed agreement extends the maturity of Aspo's loan portfolio. The purpose is to use the loan to cover Aspo Group's general needs for funding and repay existing short-term loans.



Aspo Plc



Aki Ojanen

Managing Director



For further information, please contact:

Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer of Aspo Plc, +358 400 617 201, harri@aspo.com







Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops businesses in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. Our strong business brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. The Aspo Group's structure and business operations are developed continuously without any predefined schedule.



