Mittwoch, 31.10.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Aspo Oyj: Aspo signed EUR 30 million loan agreement

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
October 31, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.


ASPO SIGNED EUR 30 MILLION LOAN AGREEMENT

Aspo Plc has signed a loan agreement of EUR 30 million with a five-year loan period. The loan will be repaid in one installment at the end of the loan period. The loan is granted by OP Corporate Bank Plc. The signed agreement extends the maturity of Aspo's loan portfolio. The purpose is to use the loan to cover Aspo Group's general needs for funding and repay existing short-term loans.

Aspo Plc

Aki Ojanen
Managing Director


For further information, please contact:
Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer of Aspo Plc, +358 400 617 201, harri@aspo.com



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops businesses in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. Our strong business brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. The Aspo Group's structure and business operations are developed continuously without any predefined schedule.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com/)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)