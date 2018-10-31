uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

World Orphan Drug Congress in Barcelona, Spain



• Sander van Deventer (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-sander-van-deventer.php), M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, will participate in a panel called "Executive industry insights - Why are we pursuing the same diseases?" on Wednesday, November 7 at 9:30 a.m. CET.



• uniQure will host a Research and Development Day in New York for its research analysts and institutional investors on Monday, November 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will feature presentations from senior management, company scientists and medical experts on the expansion of our research pipeline and enhancements in technology. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php).



• Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Tuesday, November 27 at 3:50 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



• Sander van Deventer (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-sander-van-deventer.php), M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, will present as part of the afternoon session "Regenerative medicines: taking science to the patients" on Thursday, November 29 at 1:30 p.m. CET.



• Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Thursday, November 29 at 10:45 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Oct. 31, 2018(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in November:

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with liver/metabolic, central nervous system and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com