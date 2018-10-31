

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts decreased in September, after rising in the previous month, at a faster than expected pace, figures from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Wednesday.



The number of new dwelling starts dropped 1.5 percent year-on-year following a 1.6 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent fall.



In September, there were 81,903 housing starts compared to 81,860 in the previous month and 83,128 a year ago.



Annualized housing starts fell to 943,000 from 957,000 in the previous month.



Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors rose 1 percent year-on-year in September after a 0.5 percent increase in August. Orders grew for a second straight month.



