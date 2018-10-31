Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2018) - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSXV: OLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and will commence trading on the TSX at the opening of market on November 1, 2018. Concurrent with the TSX listing, the common shares of Orla will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange. Orla's trading symbol will remain "OLA".

"We are very pleased to have reached this milestone as a company. As we continue to advance our Camino Rojo and Cerro Quema projects, graduating to the TSX is expected to provide greater visibility, provide increased access to capital and enhance liquidity for our shareholders", said Marc Prefontaine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orla.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is developing the Camino Rojo Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The project is 100% owned and covers over 200,000 hectares. Access and infrastructure is excellent with a paved highway and powerline nearby. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Camino Rojo dated June 19, 2018 is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile. Orla also owns 100% of the Cerro Quema Project in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema's 14,800-hectare concession is close to infrastructure with easy access to site and strong community support. The Cerro Quema Project is currently in the last stage of the permitting process for a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. Please refer to the "Cerro Quema Project - Pre-feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits" dated August 15, 2014, which is available on SEDAR.

