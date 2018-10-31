

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $454 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $418 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $1.39 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



