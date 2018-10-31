

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation was steady in October, after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year, same as in September. Economists had forecast a modest acceleration to 2.3 percent.



The stability in inflation should come from an acceleration in energy prices and in services prices, offset by a larger drop in those of manufactured products and a slowdown in fresh food prices, the INSEE said.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent following a 0.2 percent decline in September. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent gain.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.5 percent year-on-year, which was also the same as in September. Economists had expected the rate to slow to 2.3 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the EU measure of inflation edged up 0.1 percent after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had predicted monthly HICP inflation at 0.2 percent.



INSEE is set to release detail data for October inflation on November 14.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX