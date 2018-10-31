

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing another significant increase in employment in the U.S. private sector in the month of October.



ADP said private employment jumped by 227,000 jobs in October after surging up by a downwardly revised 218,000 jobs in September.



Economists had expected an increase of about 189,000 jobs compared to the addition of 230,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The stronger than expected job growth in October reflected the biggest increase in private sector employment since a jump of 241,000 jobs in February.



