Volta Finance Limited: Change of Company Secretary, Administrator and Registered Office

("the Company")
31 October 2018
Change of Company Secretary, Administrator and Registered Office
The Company wishes to announce that it has appointed BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch as the Company's secretary and administrator in place of Sanne (as secretary and administrator).
The appointment is made with effect from 31 October 2018 and has received the approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.
As a result of the above change, with effect from 31 October 2018 the new registered office address of the Company will be:
Volta Finance Limited
BNP Paribas House
St Julian's Avenue
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 1WA
Email: guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com
For further information, please contact:
Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne
Sapna Shah
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900
For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com
+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
Legal Entity Identification code (LEI): 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80
Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam (VTA) and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market (VTA/VTAS) for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.
Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.
ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 766 investment professionals and €759 billion in assets under management as of the end of June 2018.