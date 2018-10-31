Volta Finance Limited: Change of Company Secretary, Administrator and Registered Office

31 October 2018

Change of Company Secretary, Administrator and Registered Office

The Company wishes to announce that it has appointed BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch as the Company's secretary and administrator in place of Sanne (as secretary and administrator).

The appointment is made with effect from 31 October 2018 and has received the approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

As a result of the above change, with effect from 31 October 2018 the new registered office address of the Company will be:

Volta Finance Limited

BNP Paribas House

St Julian's Avenue

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WA

Email: guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Andrew Worne

Sapna Shah

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Serge Demay

serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

