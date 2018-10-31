ARTPRICE: Artprice: imminent nomination of a Chief Executive in China

Artprice: imminent nomination of a Chief Executive in China

Considering the depth of Artprice's strategic, capitalistic and economic involvement with Artron, thierry Ehrmann plans to propose to Artprice's board of directors the nomination of a Chief Executive responsible for its Chinese and Greater Asia operations.

The selected candidate (not a member of the Ehrmann family) has all the confidence of thierry Ehrmann, who remains CEO and Chairman of the Group.

The objective of this strategy is to accelerate the numerous initiatives recently engendered by Artprice's and Artron's contractual and promissory agreements. This informed decision has been carefully deliberated and enjoys the unanimous support with the Group.

About Artron:

Artron Art Group (Artron) is a general cultural industry group rooted in the art field and aims to "serve the people with art" by "serving the people's art", inherit, enhance, spread and realize values of art, and inherit excellent art and culture and enhance their values in professional art markets; spread values of art and culture and convey the beauty of art to people's daily lives in public art markets.

As China's largest comprehensive art service platform, Artron.net delivers four solutions including Smart Archive, Smart Show, Smart Deal and Smart Reading. In addition, upon resources and professional studies of Artron's art market monitor agency (AMMA) and almost 20 years' of experience in the field of art, it has established long-term strategic cooperation with governmental bodies such as the Ministry of Culture, cultural institutions such as the Palace Museum, global art universities, internet companies such as Baidu and overseas research institutes.

Artron's Web: www.artron.com.cn; www.artron.net.

Contact: 400-6690-999

About Artprice:

Founded by thierry Ehrmann (see Who's who certified Biography ) (c) https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2018/10/bio-2019-whos-who-thierry-ehrmann.pdf ).

Artprice is listed on the Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Dicover Artprice in video: https://www.artprice.com/video

Artprice is the global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 700,000 artists. Artprice Images(R) gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.

12 Oct. 2018: Artprice and Artron have just created an "Art Media Mogul":

Video: https://vimeo.com/296010836

Artprice permanently enriches its databanks with information from 6,300 auctioneers and it publishes a constant flow of art market trends for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications. For its 4,500,000 members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art. Artprice is preparing its blockchain for the Art Market. It is BPI-labelled (scientific national French label)Artprice's Global Art Market Annual Report for 2017 published last March 2018: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2017

Artprice's Contemporary Art Market Annual Report for 2017 - free access at: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2017

