

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) announced, for 2018, the company reduced adjusted earnings per share growth outlook to 7-8% on a currency-neutral basis. The company said the revision is driven by the reduction in adjusted operating profit guidance.



Kellogg increased 2018 net sales growth outlook to approximately 5% on a currency-neutral basis. The guidance is at the high end of the previous guidance range, and still includes a negative impact of 1% from U.S. Snacks' DSD transition, including list-price adjustment and rationalization of SKUs.



For the third-quarter, on an adjusted basis, earnings per share increased 2.9% to $1.06. Currency-neutral adjusted earnings per share was $1.07. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 0.4% to $3.26 billion, for the quarter.



