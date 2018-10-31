Providing a 30% ROI, and over 31,000 kg CO2 annual savings.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2018) - Ted Konyi, CEO, Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) is pleased to announce that agency partner CoolSave, has successfully installed Smartcool ESM technology in a critical environment for a department in the UK central government.

CoolSave identified the opportunity that would benefit from Smartcool's ESM energy reduction technology. Working for one of our biggest customers but in a new site, we found that the Smartcool ESM installation is saving over 70,000kWh and gives our customer a return on investment of over 30%.

Environmental emission benefits of this single installation are savings of 31,000 kg annually of Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ), a greenhouse gas (GHG), approximately 6 acres of tree equivalent annually and enough electricity to power 24 homes for a year.

Independent, device level sub metering was then installed to measure energy consumption at device level and categorically prove the savings as part of our commissioning procedure for customers. This enables customers to fully validate results through an easily accessed web portal.

Matt Sandell, Commercial Director of CoolSave said, "Securing projects like this, which is a repeat order from one of our biggest customers, shows the confidence we have built as a team in the UK energy efficiency market. It is fantastic to be operating in another prestigious and secure site, as well as a clear demonstration of the success we are building in the UK.

CoolSave use IoT technology to prove savings to our customers at device level and it is a real game changer in the way we operate, that has ultimately led to repeat business and although the customer cannot be named for security reasons, the revenue we are generating as a result is the only evidence we need.

CoolSave has built up a great customer base in the UK for Smartcool technologies and is now securing repeat business with an open approach to showing customers what these technologies can do for them.

Smartcool technology will bring both financial and environmental benefits to customers we work with. We are able to give back valuable information about where energy is really being consumed in customer's buildings and at the same time, categorically show the difference our Smartcool technology can make when it comes to reducing energy usage."

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smartcool, is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

