

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported that its third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders increased to 1.42 billion pounds from 1.21 billion pounds in the prior year. Earnings per share were 28.5 pence, compared with 24.6 pence per share last year. The increase in earnings per share primarily reflected increased profit on disposals as well as an improved trading performance, reduced non-controlling interest allocation of Consumer Healthcare profits and a reduced tax rate. This was partly offset by the impact of charges arising from increases in the valuation of the liabilities for contingent consideration, put options and preferential dividends.



Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK said, 'Looking further ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver the Group outlooks for sales and EPS growth we previously set for the period 2016-2020.'



The Group tightens its full year guidance range towards the upper end of previous expectations. The Group now expects full year 2018 Adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 to 10% at CER, whether or not a generic competitor to Advair is launched in the US in 2018. The revised guidance primarily reflects an increase in expectations for sales of Shingrix, which the company now expects to be 700 million pounds-750 million pounds in 2018.



Profit before tax for the third-quarter was 1.705 billion pounds compared to 1.711 billion pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share of 35.5 pence was up 10% AER, 14% CER, compared with a 6% CER increase in Adjusted operating profit, primarily as a result of the reduced non-controlling interest allocation of Consumer Healthcare profits and a reduced Adjusted tax rate.



Total operating profit rose to 1.910 billion pounds from last year's 1.877 billion pounds, reflecting the benefit from sales growth in all three businesses, a more favourable mix and continued tight control of ongoing costs across all three businesses, as well as profit on a number of asset disposals, including tapinarof. This was partly offset by the increased impact of accounting charges related to re-measurement of the liabilities for contingent consideration, put options and preferential dividends, as well as increased restructuring costs.



Group turnover was up 3% AER, 6% CER to 8.09 billion pounds, with CER growth delivered by all three businesses.



The Board has declared a third interim dividend for 2018 of 19 pence per share, flat with the prior year.



The company said its board intends to maintain the dividend for 2018 at the current level of 80 pence per share, subject to any material change in the external environment or performance expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX