Dr. Ghafele, Managing Director of OxFirst, was appointed to the'Group of Experts on Licensing and Valuation of standard essential patents (E03600)' set up by the European Commission in October 2018. The purpose of the expert group is to 'deepen the expertise on evolving industry practices related to the licensing of standard essential patents in the context of the digitalisation of the economy, the sound valuation of intellectual property and the determination of fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory ("FRAND") licensing terms.' The Expert Group's importance to European and international governance formulation on FRAND is widely recognized. The Expert Group will address a host of complex issues pertaining to patents that read on standards, as already set out in 2017 in the E.C.'s'Communication from the Commission to the Institutions on Setting out the EU approach to Standard Essential Patents.'

Dr. Ghafele brings to the group substantial experience in the valuation of intellectual property; a key criteria to qualify as an Expert to the European Commission. Dr. Ghafele has been a law and a political economy scholar with Oxford and Edinburgh University, as well as an economist to WIPO and the OECD. OxFirst, which she heads since 2011, focuses on IP and Competition strategy. Through OxFirst she has advised large and small corporations alike on the economic relevance and strategic importance of standard essential patents.

As an Expert to the E.U., Dr. Ghafele hopes to offer forward looking perspectives on SEPs licensing and valuation and provide Europe with smart insights that help resolve persisting challenges presented by markets for technology. Dr. Roya Ghafele is an accredited damage expert to the Courts of England and Wales and OxFirst enjoys full accreditation to offer training on IP valuation and IP strategy. OxFirst's executive education program is regularly held in Oxford and has been received with great enthusiasm. As a pioneer in the IP economy, the highly original work undertaken by OxFirst will continue to be crucial for advancing the state of play of high tech markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005454/en/

Contacts:

OxFirst

Teresa Nikolajuk

info@oxfirst.com