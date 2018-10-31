

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Employment Cost Index as well as the Fed's open meeting on banking rules modification might attract attention on Wednesday.



Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that a broadly higher opening for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading positive.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 200.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 25.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 101.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday. The Dow soared 431.72 points or 1.8 percent to 24,874.64, the Nasdaq jumped 111.36 points or 1.6 percent to 7,161.65 and the S&P 500 surged up 41.38 points or 1.6 percent to 2,682.63.



On the economic front, the US Federal Reserve Board will hold an open meeting to discuss proposed rules that would modify the enhanced prudential standard framework for large banking organizations.



The Employment Cost Index for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.7 percent versus 0.6 percent in the prior quarter.



Treasury Refunding Announcement is expected at 8.30 am ET.



Market News International's Chicago PMI for October will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 60.0 slightly down from 60.4 in the prior month.



In the corporate segment, Automaker General Motors Co. reported a turnaround to profit in the third quarter on higher revenues. Both revenue and adjusted earnings per share for the quarter beat analysts' estimates. Third-quarter net income attributable to GM common stockholders was $2.53 billion or $1.75 per share, compared to net loss of $2.98 billion or $2.03 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.87 per share, compared to $1.32 per share last year.



Net sales and revenue for the quarter grew 6.4 percent to $35.79 billion from $33.62 billion in the year-ago period. Wall Street expected revenues of $34.85 billion.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.35 percent to close at 2,602.78. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.60 percent to 24,979.69.



China's official manufacturing PMI fell to 50.2 in October, the lowest since July 2016 and down from 50.8 in September. The services PMI dropped from 54.9 to 53.9, marking the weakest pace of expansion since August 2017.



Japanese shares hit a one-week high. The Nikkei average jumped 463.17 points or 2.16 percent to 21,920.46, the highest closing level since Oct. 24. The broader Topix index closed 2.15 percent higher at 1,646.12.



Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index inched up 0.43 percent to 5830.30, but ended the month down over 6 percent, marking its worst monthly fall since August 2015. The broader All Ordinaries index also closed up 0.43 percent at 5,913.30.



The Australian dollar fell slightly.



European shares are progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 104.89 points or 2.11 percent. Germany's DAX is up 150.86 points or 1.34 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 95.36 points or 1.35 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 101.95 points or 1.15 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 1.63 percent.



