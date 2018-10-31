

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's economic growth slowed for a third straight quarter during the three months to September, flash figures from the Austrian Institute of Economic Research, or WIFO, showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent from the second quarter, when the economy grew 0.6 percent. First quarter growth was 0.8 percent.



Domestic demand and foreign trade continued to make positive contributions to growth, the WIFO said.



On an unadjusted basis, the economy expanded 2.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.



Based on the Eurostat standard, the GDP grew a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.4 percent in the third quarter, which was slightly faster than the 0.2 percent expansion in the euro area.



