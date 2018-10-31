The "Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% during the period 2018-2022.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of IIoT analytics for improving ease of monitoring and service management. The IIoT platform securely captures the data of all the on-site mining equipment or machinery and provides remote access for monitoring services across the world.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the emergence of remote monitoring for enhancing employee safety. Mining companies are employing remote monitoring automation solutions to enhance employee safety in workstations. Automated remote-control solutions provide a communication platform for humans to monitor and operate machines and equipment without being exposed to dangerous mining environments where the probability of encountering uncertainties is high.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increase in environmental restrictions leading to diminishing investments. Environmental restrictions are leading to low investment trends in the mining industry. These restrictions are related to the air, water, chemicals, and waste generated.

Market Trends

Technological Shift from PLC to PAC in Automated Loading Equipment

Emergence of IIoT Analytics for Improving Ease of Monitoring Service Management

Emergence of Intelligence Solutions for Labor Safety Measures

Key Vendors

ABB

Andritz

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Application

8. Regional Landscape

9. Decision Framework

10. Drivers and Challenges

11. Market Trends

12. Vendor Landscape

13. Vendor Analysis

