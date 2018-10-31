Today, on October 31, 2018, Enzymatica AB published its interim report for the third quarter of 2018 with information on the company's financial situation. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Enzymatica AB (ENZY, ISIN code SE0003943620, order book ID 82655) will be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.