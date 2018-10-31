

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's merchandise trade deficit for September narrowed sharply from a year ago amid a surge in exports and a plunge in imports, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The visible trade deficit fell to $1.869 billion from $8.168 billion in the same month of 2017.



Exports surged 22.4 percent year-on-year, while imports dropped 18.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, exports grew a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.3 percent and imports decreased 3.9 percent.



After calendar adjustments, exports increased 16.3 percent year-on-year, while imports tumbled 22.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX