The global automotive tensioner market is expected to generate a revenue of close to USD 8 billion during the period 2019-2023.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising adoption of timing chains to increase use of oil pressure and hydraulic tensioners. One trend in the market is use of Belt-in-Oil engine timing belts. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased chances of error in mechanical tensioner pulleys.
Market Trends
- Use of Belt-in-Oil Engine Timing Belts
- Development of 48V Belt Drive System
- Adoption of Start-Stop System
Key Vendors
- Continental
- Dayco IP Holdings
- Gates Industrial Corporation
- Litens Automotive Group
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Sizing
5. Five Forces Analysis
6. Market Segmentation by Application
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Decision Framework
10. Drivers and Challenges
11. Market Trends
12. Vendor Landscape
13. Vendor Analysis
