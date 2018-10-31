The "Global Automotive Tensioner Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive tensioner market is expected to generate a revenue of close to USD 8 billion during the period 2019-2023.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising adoption of timing chains to increase use of oil pressure and hydraulic tensioners. One trend in the market is use of Belt-in-Oil engine timing belts. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased chances of error in mechanical tensioner pulleys.

Market Trends

Use of Belt-in-Oil Engine Timing Belts

Development of 48V Belt Drive System

Adoption of Start-Stop System

Key Vendors

Continental

Dayco IP Holdings

Gates Industrial Corporation

Litens Automotive Group

