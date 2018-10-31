The "Global Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial and industrial energy storage market to grow at a CAGR of 11.51% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is renewables integration with energy storage. Energy storage has been a critical issue regarding renewable energy management. Renewable energy technologies such as solar PV and wind power produce intermittent outputs. The variability of the renewable energy is categorized as short-duration variability and long-duration variability.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased need for back-up power. In the commercial and industrial sectors, power outage for even a minute will fetch great losses for the companies. Electricity interruption of any length creates difficulties for commercial and industrial business operations. For critical operations such as hospitals and nursing facilities, even a short power outage can put lives at risk.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in diesel fuel prices. Electric utilities and commercial and industrial users are analyzing the way they produce. distribute and consume power and shifting to innovative technologies that increase reliability and grid efficiency. Microgrids are one of the advanced systems that provide resiliency. security and cost savings to the users Despite microgrids providing cost benefits the users of microgrids are still facing a challenge with the fluctuations in diesel prices as the microgrids run with diesel fuel.

Key Vendors

BYD

EnerSys

General Electric

NGK Insulators

Saft

Saner Group

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Technology

8. Market Segmentation by End-User

9. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

