

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation slowed for a second straight month in October and at a faster than expected pace, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year following a 1.9 percent increase in September. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 1.8 percent.



Headline inflation has been much away from the central bank's target of 2.5 percent since the start of the year.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI climbed 0.4 percent in October after a 0.2 percent rise in September. Economists were looking for a 0.4 percent gain.



