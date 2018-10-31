The global self-paced e-learning market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005531/en/

Technavio predicts the global self-paced e-learning market to post a CAGR of more than 2% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased adoption of online learning. The adoption of e-learning across end-users ranging from institutional to individual learners is because of the various benefits offered by the online mode of learning. These benefits include flexibility of timelines and increased accessibility along with the ease of integration with various support solutions such as Learning Management System (LMS), Learning Content Management System (LCMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), CMS, and others.

This market research report on the global self-paced e-learning market 2019-2023also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of microlearning as one of the key emerging trends in the global self-paced e-learning market:

Global self-paced e-learning market: Growing popularity of microlearning

Microlearning refers to learning that uses the bite-sized content. It is gaining prominence in the corporate training sector owing to its small size and fast completion rate. Microlearning modules are easy to create as they consist of small chunks of information and can include short videos, infographics, and even audio. The growing importance and adoption of mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and other devices for learning have also made microlearning the appropriate choice for organizations opting for e-learning solutions.

"Owing to the rising penetration of mobile learning in the education sector, there has been a significant increase in the number of mobile applications that enable self-paced e-learning. One such example of microlearning apps is Google's Primer app. This app enables self-paced completion of its modules and teaches new digital marketing skills to learners within a couple of minutes," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

Global self-paced e-learning market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global self-paced e-learning market by product (packaged content and services) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 48%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005531/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com