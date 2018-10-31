

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of Justice indicted Chinese intelligence officers and hackers with commercial espionage over a five-year scheme to steal airline engine technology from French and U.S. aerospace companies by hacking into their computers.



The DOJ charged 10 people, including intelligence officers Zha Rong and Chai Meng. They and and other conspirators worked for a provincial foreign intelligence arm of the Chinese government.



Between January 2010 and May 2015, the intelligence officers and their team of hackers focused on the theft of technology underlying a turbofan engine used in U.S. and European commercial airliners.



This engine was being developed through a partnership between a French aerospace manufacturer which has an office in China, and a US-based company. The Department of Justice did not name the firms.



The hackers also conducted intrusions into aerospace companies based in Arizona, Massachusetts and Oregon that manufactured parts for the turbofan jet engine. At that time, a Chinese state-owned aerospace company was working to develop a comparable engine for use in commercial aircraft manufactured in China and elsewhere, the DOJ said in a press release.



John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, said it is the third time since September that the National Security Division has brought charges against Chinese intelligence officers for stealing American intellectual property.



John Brown, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the San Diego Field Office, said the investigation agency is sending a strong message to the Chinese government and other governments involved in hacking activities. 'We are working together to vigorously investigate and hold hackers accountable regardless of their attempts to hide their illicit activities and identities ' he added.



DOJ noted that besides hacking, the Chinese also used company employees to conduct computer intrusions and steal commercial information.



The FBI, led by the San Diego Field Office, conducted the investigation in cooperation with French authorities.



