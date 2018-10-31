

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has injected additional controversy into the contentious debate over immigration by revealing plans to sign an executive order ending 'birthright citizenship' for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil.



Trump's proposed plan has faced considerable backlash, however, with even some members of his own party denying that the president can end the policy with an executive order.



'You obviously cannot do that,' House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told Kentucky radio station WVLK on Tuesday when asked about Trump's plan to sign an executive order ending birthright citizenship.



'As a conservative, I'm a believer in following the plain text of the Constitution,' Paul added. 'And I think in this case the 14th Amendment is pretty clear, and that would involve a very, very lengthy constitutional process.'



The policy of granting birthright citizenship stems from a long-recognized interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which states, 'All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.'



White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's husband George Conway also called Trump's plan 'unconstitutional' in an op-ed published by the Washington Post on Tuesday.



'Sometimes the Constitution's text is plain as day and bars what politicians seek to do. That's the case with President Trump's proposal to end 'birthright citizenship' through an executive order,' Conway wrote along with former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal.



They added, 'Such a move would be unconstitutional and would certainly be challenged. And the challengers would undoubtedly win.'



Nonetheless, Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship, revealed in an interview for 'Axios on HBO' on Monday, has also received some support.



Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., praised Trump for being willing to take on the 'absurd policy' of birthright citizenship, which he claimed is a magnet for illegal immigration.



Graham said in a post on Twitter that he plans to introduce legislation along the same lines as the proposed executive order from Trump.



Trump's comments on ending birthright citizenship come as he has sought to energize his base by focusing on the issue of illegal immigration ahead of next week's midterm elections.



