

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) and Chinese internet giant Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) said Wednesday that they have launched a test project to develop and test self-driving vehicles in China.



The Baidu-Ford L4 Autonomous Vehicle Test Project is a two-year initiative, with on-road testing slated to begin by the end of this year.



Ford noted that the collaboration with Baidu is aligned with its plans to further advance and promote autonomous vehicle technologies, supporting the company's vision of designing 'smart vehicles for a smart world.'



In July last year, Ford joined as a founding member of the Apollo Committee, an advisory group for Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving open platform, with Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC President and CEO Sherif Marakby serving as a board member.



The new project builds on the existing collaborative partnership between the two companies. In June, Ford and Baidu agreed to jointly explore new opportunities for cooperation in areas of connectivity, artificial intelligence and digital marketing.



Under the new project announced today, Ford and Baidu will cooperate to develop and test autonomous vehicles that are designed to meet the Level 4 or L4 driving automation standard as defined by SAE International.



This means that when the project completes the development and testing process, the vehicles will be capable of operating autonomously within a specific geographic area and under certain weather conditions.



A team of Ford engineers at the company's Nanjing Research and Engineering Center or REC was set up to convert the vehicles into Autonomous Vehicle Platforms in order to prepare them to be fit with Baidu's Apollo Virtual Driver System or VDS.



All vehicles have now been equipped with the VDS as well as related hardware and are ready for testing, the companies said.



The AV tests will be conducted on open roads in Beijing that are specially designated for AV testing, with the option of exploring further opportunities in other Chinese cities in the future in accordance with local regulations.



'Baidu and Ford both believe in using technology to redefine the future of mobility,' said Zhenyu Li, Vice President and General Manager of Baidu's Intelligent Driving Group.



