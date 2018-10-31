Upon request by the issuer, long names for the following warrants issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change. The change will be valid as of November, 1, 2018. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Old Long Name New Long Name ------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5VW146 MINI L HO AVA 001 MINI L THALES AVA 001 ------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5VW039 MINI S HO AVA 001 MINI S THALES AVA 001 ------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5VW369 MINI L LMT AVA 01 MINI L LOCKHEED AVA 01 ------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5VW252 MINI S LMT AVA 01 MINI S LOCKHEED AVA 01 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB