BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Doc re Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, October 29

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 August 2018)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
Circular relating to the Tender Offer

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

31 October 2018


