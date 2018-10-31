BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Doc re Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
London, October 29
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 August 2018)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
Circular relating to the Tender Offer
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
31 October 2018