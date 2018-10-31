BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Doc re Submission of Documents

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:



Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 August 2018)

Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

Circular relating to the Tender Offer



These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



31 October 2018