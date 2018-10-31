Newgioco Group, Inc.: Newgioco Recognized by CIOReview Magazine as '20 Most Promising Technology Solutions Providers for Casinos in 2018'

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2018 / Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NWGI), a sports betting and gaming technology company providing regulated online and land-based gaming and wagering through licensed subsidiaries in Italy and Austria, and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, has been recognized among an elite group of companies featured in the Casino Special Edition of the CIOReview magazine.

Newgioco is also featured in the cover story of the Casino Special Edition, titled "Newgioco Group - The Next Big Thing in Online Gambling" in which Michele Ciavarella, CEO and director of Newgioco, discusses the vast opportunities the U.S. sports betting market is now experiencing with the recent repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in May 2018. In the feature article, Mr. Ciavarella details Newgioco's U.S. strategy of combining its longstanding track record of success within Italy's highly regulated gaming market and introducing its convenient and customizable sports betting technology platforms to a select partner network of U.S. land-based licensed gaming operators.

"We are honored to be recognized by CIO Review. This award is further positive validation of the direction our Company is taking, as we look to grow from being one of Italy's top gaming technology providers and to establishing our product in the U.S. sports betting market", stated Michele Ciavarella, CEO of Newgioco.

To view the full feature article "Newgioco - The Next Big Thing in Online Gambling", visit:

https://casino.cioreview.com/vendor/2018/newgioco_group

To view the full online magazine "CIOReview - Casino Special Edition (Oct 2018)", visit:

https://magazine.cioreview.com/magazines/October2018/Casinos/ - page=10

- Newgioco Feature Cover Story (pages 1, 10-13)

- 20 Most Promising Technology Solutions Providers for Casinos in 2018 (pages 4-15)

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a fully licensed and integrated online and land-based leisure gaming operator. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as retail neighborhood betting shops situated throughout Italy.

The Company offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots, as well as owning and operating an innovative betting platform (www.odissea.at) providing both B2B and B2C bet processing. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For further information, please contact:

investor@newgiocogroup.com

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

bill.m@newgiocogroup.com

Office: +1 (416) 479-9547

SOURCE: Newgioco

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/526788/Newgioco-Recognized-by-CIOReview-Magazine-as-20-Most-Promising-Technology-Solutions-Providers-for-Casinos-in-2018