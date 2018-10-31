

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets rallied higher Wednesday, as investors cheered a strong batch of corporate earnings reports. A rally in global equity markets also helped to drive gains, following a particularly weak October performance.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.72 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.63 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.86 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.42 percent and the CAC of France rose 2.31 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.31 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.90 percent.



In Frankfurt, ThyssenKrupp jumped 2.51 percent despite the European Commission launching an in-depth probe into its planned steel joint venture with India's Tata Steel.



In Paris, cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal soared 6.71 percent after its sales for the first nine months rose 1.8 percent.



Air France-KLM advanced 0.80 percent after its net income for the third-quarter increased 22.6 percent from last year.



Drug giant Sanofi gained 4.33 percent. The company raised its 2018 profit target for the second time this year after third-quarter profit topped forecasts.



Airbus Group rose 4.06 percent. The company said its consolidated net income for the nine-months of 2018 rose to 1.453 billion euros from 1.398 billion euros last year.



Satellite firm Eutelsat plunged 14.43 percent after cutting its revenue guidance.



In London, Standard Chartered soared 3.32 percent. After posting better-than-expected third-quarter profit, the bank has warned about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on business sentiment in its core emerging markets.



Packaging company Smurfit Kappa Group rose 0.39 percent as it reported 27 percent growth in pre-exceptional EBITDA growth for the 9 months ending 30 September.



Bookmaker William Hill jumped 1.06 percent after it announced recommended public cash offer to buy Swedish gaming company Mr Green & Co AB.



Specialty chemicals company Clariant rallied 2.94 percent in Zurich after reporting a rise in nine-month EBITDA and confirming FY18 outlook.



Tyre maker Nokian tumbled 10 percent in Helsinki after cutting its full-year profit outlook.



Banco Santander advanced 2.93 percent in Madrid. The bank's attributable profit for the third quarter 2018 was 36 percent higher than third-quarter of 2017, helped by a solid performance in Brazil and Spain.



The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in October, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.2.



That missed expectations for 50.6 and was down from 50.8 in September - although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said its non-manufacturing index came in with a score of 53.9 - missing forecasts for 54.6 and down from 54.9 in the previous month.



Eurozone inflation accelerated to a near six-year high in October largely on energy prices and the unemployment rate was at its lowest since 2008, despite the economy growing at the slowest pace in four years.



Inflation rose to 2.2 percent in October from 2.1 percent in September, flash data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. A similar higher rate was last seen in December 2012. The rate came in line with expectations.



The euro area jobless rate remained unchanged at its lowest level in almost a decade in September, figures from Eurostat showed Wednesday. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at seasonally adjusted 8.1 percent in September. This was the lowest since November 2008 and matched economists' expectations.



Germany's retail sales monthly growth in September was less than what economists expected, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday. Retail sales in real terms edged up a calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from August, when sales fell 0.3 percent, revised from 0.1 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent increase.



France's consumer price inflation was steady in October, after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year, same as in September. Economists had forecast a modest acceleration to 2.3 percent.



UK consumer confidence weakened as expected in October, market research firm GfK reportedly said Wednesday. The consumer sentiment index dropped to -10 in October from -9 in September. The reading came in line with expectations.



Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing another significant increase in employment in the U.S. private sector in the month of October. ADP said private employment jumped by 227,000 jobs in October after surging up by a downwardly revised 218,000 jobs in September.



Economists had expected an increase of about 189,000 jobs compared to the addition of 230,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Growth in Chicago-area business activity decelerated for the third straight month in October, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Wednesday.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer fell to 58.4 in October from 60.4 in September, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 60.0.



