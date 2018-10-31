

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Waymo, the self-driving unit of Google parent Alphabet, has received regulatory approval from California Department of Motor Vehicles to operate fully driverless cars without human drivers on public roads.



The company is the first to receive a driverless permit in the state. Waymo will restrict its driverless test cars to Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, and Palo Alto.



Waymo's permit includes day and night testing on city streets, rural roads and highways with posted speed limits of up to 65 miles per hour.



'Our vehicles can safely handle fog and light rain, and testing in those conditions is included in our permit. We will gradually begin driverless testing on city streets in a limited territory and, over time, expand the area that we drive in as we gain confidence and experience to expand,' the company said.



Waymo is already testing fully driverless cars with no human safety driver behind the wheel on public roads in Arizona.



California began accepting applications for fully driverless testing permits on April 2 after a rule change allowed auto companies to test their autonomous vehicles on public roads. The new rules allows autonomous cars without steering wheels, foot pedals, mirrors, and human drivers behind the wheel to be tested on its roads.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX