

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Wednesday and continued to rise for the majority of the morning. The market ended the day with a substantial gain, which brought it back above the 9,000 point level for the first time in 3 weeks.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.90 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,022.16. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 2.21 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.86 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche advanced 2 percent, Novartis rose 1.5 percent and Nestle added 1 percent.



UBS and Credit Suisse climbed 3 percent each and Julius Baer gained 2.8 percent.



Swiss Life increased 2.1 percent, Zurich Insurance rose 1.8 percent and Swiss Re added 1.4 percent.



Richemont climbed 3 percent and rival Swatch Group gained 2.4 percent.



Specialty chemicals company Clariant rallied 2.9 percent after reporting a rise in nine-month EBITDA and confirming FY18 outlook.



