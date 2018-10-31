Avon Products Appoints New General Manager to Drive Growth in Central America and the Dominican Republic

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) ("the Company") a globally recognised leader in direct selling of beauty and related products, today announced the appointment of Jorge Leonardo Palomera Ruiz as General Manager, Central America and Dominican Republic ("CARD"), effective November 5, 2018. Leonardo succeeds Carlos Maceda, who is leaving the Company to pursue other interests. Leonardo will report to Magdalena Ferreira-Lamas, Group Vice President and General Manager, North Latin America.

Leonardo brings 25 years of management experience in international organisations, including significant direct selling expertise and deep knowledge of the beauty industry. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Chile and Peru for Swedish direct selling beauty company Oriflame. In this role, he delivered sustained growth over successive years and also spearheaded a successful reorganisation of the Chilean business, including a brand refresh and operating structure review. He has previously served in leadership roles at a variety of global consumer goods companies including Alberto Culver (Unilever Group), American Greetings, Beiersdorf, and Kellogg's.

"We are delighted to welcome a proven leader with Leonardo's expertise and particular geographical and industry insight to this role," said Magdalena. "He brings a strong track record and deep knowledge of the direct selling space and the CARD markets, making him ideally suited to drive growth for Avon. We look forward to Leonardo joining our team as we work to improve performance and better capture the significant opportunities in Central America."

"I look forward to leveraging my deep understanding of the Central American markets, as well as my commercial, financial and operational expertise to ensure Avon's CARD markets contribute to its transformation," said Leonardo. "I recognise and appreciate the power of Avon's renewed commitment to Her as central to its future success, and am eager to hit the ground running in this important territory."

Avon is the Company that for 130 years has proudly stood for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, for women. Avon products include well-recognised and beloved brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, Avon Care, Skin-So-Soft, and Advance Techniques sold through approximately 6 million active independent Avon Sales Representatives.

