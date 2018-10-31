Gunvor SA: Gunvor Appoints Muriel Schwab as Group Chief Financial Officer

GENEVA, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunvor Group, one of the largest physical energy commodities trading houses in the world, has appointed Muriel Schwab to be Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Muriel will be located at Gunvor's offices in Geneva and serve on the Executive Committee. She succeeds Jacques Erni, who will transition into an Executive Director role on the Gunvor Group Board. Muriel will begin no later than May 1, next year.

Muriel will be returning to Gunvor, having previously served as CFO Asia-Pacific, along with being Board Director and Chairman of the Management Committee of Gunvor Singapore (2009-2014). She joined Gunvor in 2007 as Finance Manager and later became Head of Structured and Trade Finance Asia-Pacific before being promoted to CFO Asia-Pacific.

In 2014, Muriel left Gunvor Singapore to complete an advanced degree at Yale School of Management. She joined Rabobank New York in 2015 as Regional Head of Trade and Commodity Finance (TCF) for the Americas and as a Member of the TCF Management Team. She has also previously held positions with Taurus Petroleum, Credit Suisse and ING, rounding out almost 20 years' experience in the commodities trading and trade finance sectors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Muriel back to Gunvor," said Gunvor Group CEO Torbjörn Törnqvist. "Having conducted an extensive search across the industry, Muriel proved to be the best candidate, with broad experience in commodities finance and a wealth of commercial insight across all continents."

Jacques Erni, Group CFO, said: "Muriel's background with Gunvor and deep industry experience will enable a seamless transition during an important time when the company is being positioned for the years ahead. I'm happy she's able to join us."

Muriel holds a Master of Advanced Management from Yale University, a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva. She is qualified FINRA Series 24, Series 79 and Series 63. Muriel is a Swiss citizen.

