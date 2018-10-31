Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 31 October 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 160,395 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.4000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.9500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.1983

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,402,350,983 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,402,350,983 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

31 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 24 27.20 16:29:49 London Stock Exchange 594 27.20 16:29:39 London Stock Exchange 1683 27.20 16:29:03 London Stock Exchange 83 27.30 15:56:20 London Stock Exchange 3631 27.30 15:56:20 London Stock Exchange 1780 27.30 15:56:20 London Stock Exchange 1379 27.30 15:21:03 London Stock Exchange 3027 27.30 15:17:45 London Stock Exchange 1725 27.30 15:17:45 London Stock Exchange 4944 27.30 15:17:45 London Stock Exchange 11966 27.30 15:17:45 London Stock Exchange 13679 27.30 15:11:59 London Stock Exchange 1853 27.30 15:11:59 London Stock Exchange 3117 27.30 14:57:02 London Stock Exchange 3329 27.15 13:30:19 London Stock Exchange 1513 27.15 11:59:19 London Stock Exchange 474 27.15 11:57:49 London Stock Exchange 5301 27.40 11:10:41 London Stock Exchange 5393 27.40 11:03:33 London Stock Exchange 6138 27.40 11:01:17 London Stock Exchange 9967 27.40 11:01:17 London Stock Exchange 14585 27.40 11:01:17 London Stock Exchange 335 27.00 10:18:29 London Stock Exchange 498 27.00 10:09:34 London Stock Exchange 3616 27.00 10:09:34 London Stock Exchange 867 27.00 10:09:34 London Stock Exchange 5397 27.00 10:02:01 London Stock Exchange 200 26.95 09:59:20 London Stock Exchange 3026 26.95 09:40:17 London Stock Exchange 2521 27.00 09:25:41 London Stock Exchange 2577 27.00 09:25:41 London Stock Exchange 5023 27.00 09:16:16 London Stock Exchange 5771 27.00 09:08:27 London Stock Exchange 5827 27.00 08:58:56 London Stock Exchange 5802 27.00 08:48:45 London Stock Exchange 3925 27.00 08:44:56 London Stock Exchange 1596 27.00 08:44:56 London Stock Exchange 498 27.00 08:44:56 London Stock Exchange 5615 27.00 08:28:11 London Stock Exchange 5616 27.00 08:18:45 London Stock Exchange 5500 27.00 08:14:28 London Stock Exchange

