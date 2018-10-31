sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 31.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

31.10.2018
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, October 31

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:31 October 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):160,395
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.4000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.1983

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,402,350,983 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,402,350,983 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

31 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
2427.2016:29:49London Stock Exchange
59427.2016:29:39London Stock Exchange
168327.2016:29:03London Stock Exchange
8327.3015:56:20London Stock Exchange
363127.3015:56:20London Stock Exchange
178027.3015:56:20London Stock Exchange
137927.3015:21:03London Stock Exchange
302727.3015:17:45London Stock Exchange
172527.3015:17:45London Stock Exchange
494427.3015:17:45London Stock Exchange
1196627.3015:17:45London Stock Exchange
1367927.3015:11:59London Stock Exchange
185327.3015:11:59London Stock Exchange
311727.3014:57:02London Stock Exchange
332927.1513:30:19London Stock Exchange
151327.1511:59:19London Stock Exchange
47427.1511:57:49London Stock Exchange
530127.4011:10:41London Stock Exchange
539327.4011:03:33London Stock Exchange
613827.4011:01:17London Stock Exchange
996727.4011:01:17London Stock Exchange
1458527.4011:01:17London Stock Exchange
33527.0010:18:29London Stock Exchange
49827.0010:09:34London Stock Exchange
361627.0010:09:34London Stock Exchange
86727.0010:09:34London Stock Exchange
539727.0010:02:01London Stock Exchange
20026.9509:59:20London Stock Exchange
302626.9509:40:17London Stock Exchange
252127.0009:25:41London Stock Exchange
257727.0009:25:41London Stock Exchange
502327.0009:16:16London Stock Exchange
577127.0009:08:27London Stock Exchange
582727.0008:58:56London Stock Exchange
580227.0008:48:45London Stock Exchange
392527.0008:44:56London Stock Exchange
159627.0008:44:56London Stock Exchange
49827.0008:44:56London Stock Exchange
561527.0008:28:11London Stock Exchange
561627.0008:18:45London Stock Exchange
550027.0008:14:28London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire