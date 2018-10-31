sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ENR Russia Invest SA Announces Net Asset Value Per Share End Third Quarter 2018

enrR

Press Release
Geneva, 31 October 2018

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE END THIRD QUARTER 2018

At 30 September 2018 the unaudited net asset value of ENR Russia Invest SA was CHF 18.08 per share.

Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626

ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website www.enr.ch

Attachment

  • 31 October 2018 ENR announcement (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/6873b0bc-ad1b-4a26-9d0c-8c6b38994e0d)

